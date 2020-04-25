 
     
HealthMin: Any person working in a COVID hospital to benefit from 2,500 lei incentive

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nelu Tataru

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said in Sfantu Gheorghe on Saturday that any person working in a hospital dedicated to treat COVID patients will benefit from the 2,500 lei risk incentive.

"(...) The legislation drawn up includes any person working in a COVID dedicated hospital who gets in touch with COVID infected person," the Health Minister said on the occasion of a short working visit paid to the County Emergency Hospital of Sfantu Gheorghe, the only medical unit in Covasna County treating patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

