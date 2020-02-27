HealthMin Costache says 12 PR specialists on medical issues are to speak on television, online about coronavirus

Interim Health Minister Victor Costance on Thursday stated that a group of 12 communicators on medical topics has been created, led by Adrian Streinu Cercel and Alexandru Rafila, to speak on television and online about the coronavirus.

"We have created today a group of 12 PR specialists on medical topics (...), led by professors Adrian Streinu Cercel and Alexandru Rafila, to speak on television and online about the coronavirus," said Costache, in the beginning of the Government meeting.In his turn, interim PM Ludovic Orban said he designated Andi Manciu, state councilor in communication, to also get involved in the activity of this group."I asked them to communicate on all possible channels, on television, radio stations, especially online, because most fake news appear online, so that the citizens will know exactly how things are, they will know that this is not some unknown, untreatable virus, it's not a virus that we cannot figure out.. (...) Also, identify all doctors who can communicate to debunk this virus, to explain on all possible communication channels what is this virus, what are the effects it produces, for the statistical data already show that it is a virus and we need to treat it with all attention and responsibility, try to prevent it, but it should not induce panic, people have nothing to be afraid of. This is another virus that appeared over time the same as many others and we need to explain these things," said Orban.Interim Minister of Interior Marcel Vela said 3,210 citizens have come to the country from Italy in the past 24 hours. He added that the structure changed: two thirds of theme are coming through the road and railway border checkpoints and one third through air and that the number of persons coming by personal cars has increased. AGERPRES