HealthMin: In last years, training in emergency medicine sector was elsewhere

The decision regarding the way the professional training for those that are working in the emergency medicine system, whether it is about ambulance, or emergency rooms, needs to be under the Ministry of Health, Minister Alexandru Rafila declared during a press conference on Thursday.

"These matters need to be clarified and I agree to take responsibility, as well as the Ministry of Health has to take responsibility for the professional training of all categories of professionals in the health system, not just emergency medicine. This matter is clear, training must take place in the field of emergency medicine. It is clearly a task for the Ministry of Health. We are taking responsibility, but we probably need to make certain legislative amendments, so that we can take this upon ourselves. (...) The decision regarding the way of the professional training of people that are working in the emergency medicine system, whether we are talking about ambulance, or emergency room, needs to be at the Ministry of Health. At this moment it ( the decision, ed. n.) is not at the Ministry of Health," said the Minister of Health.

"Unfortunately, in the last 8 years, professional training for emergency medicine was elsewhere. It seems odd for someone who coordinated professional training in the field of emergency medicine for the past 8 years to come and say that there are extremely serious issues in the professional training of emergency medicine," Rafila said.AGERPRES