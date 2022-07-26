HealthMin: More than 40 million euros from the PNRR for integrated community centres

The Ministry of Health announces that more than 40 million euros from the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) will be earmarked for the construction, rehabilitation, modernization and endowment of 200 integrated community centres.

"The Ministry of Health published today, July 26, 2022, the Financing Guide for Integrated Community Centres related to Component 12 - Health, Investment 1. The development of the pre-hospital medical infrastructure, Specific Investment I1.4: Integrated Community Centres," according to a press release sent to the Ministry on Tuesday.

According to the same source, a number of 200 integrated community centres will be built/rehabilitated/modernized/extended and/or endowed within the National Rehabilitation and Resilience Programme (PNRR), Agerpres.ro informs.

The main purpose of the integrated community centres is to increase access to quality medical services for the population and, in particular, for vulnerable groups, the Ministry of Health shows.

"The investment has a total budget of 40,200,000 euros. 70pct of the budget (more than 28,000,000 euros) will represent a financial grant available to the 200 preselected beneficiaries for new constructions or renovations. The remaining of 30pct (a little more than 12,000,000 euros) will be for the selection from a list of equipment and supplies of positions that are of interest to the beneficiary. The budget of a project will be composed of: equipment and supplies selected from a predefined list with a maximum value of 60,300 euros; financial grant the beneficiary will be able to use for the construction or rehabilitation works of the Integrated Community Centres in the amount of 140,700 euros," the same source mentions.

The opening date of the platform for uploading files is September 30, 2022, the deadline for uploading files for the first 200 beneficiaries - November 15, 2023, 4 pm., the deadline for signing the 200 contracts - December 30, 2022, and the implementation deadline of projects - June 30, 2025, the Ministry of Health also specifies.