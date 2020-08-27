HealthMin Nelu Tataru: 'We have 1,050 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, 429 such cases'

The number of intensive care beds for patients with COVID-19 has reached 1,050 with those that can be used, in a few days, at the new modular hospital built for these patients in the courtyard of the Brasov County Emergency Clinical Hospital (SCJU), Minister of Health Nelu Tataru said on Thursday.

According to Tataru, the modular hospital in Brasov can operate from September 1.

"I think it could work from September 1, but it also has a lot to do with the need for these beds. They will come into operation according to the required capacity. We have different localities where the medical units cannot meet the requests for ICU cases and then we redirect these cases. Currently, we have over 1,050 places in ICU, with 28 of them in Brasov [from the modular hospital]. The places in the modular hospitals are prepared as a backup - like those at the Elias Hospital in Bucharest - to take over the ICU cases that will exceed, in a certain epidemiological context, the number of beds available in hospitals," stressed Tataru, pointing out that, at present, 429 patients with COVID need intensive care. AGERPRES .