HealthMin official Andrei Baciu: Romania selling Ireland 700,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Romania will sell Ireland 700,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, Secretary of State with the Health Ministry Andrei Baciu told AGERPRES on Wednesday, adding that the respective amount of vaccines is not necessary for the domestic vaccine rollout.

"Romania has concluded an agreement in principle for the sale of COVID-19 vaccine to Ireland. Subject to this agreement are 700,000 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, with the very important mention that this amount is not necessary at this time for Romania's vaccination campaign. Romania is well stocked for both the continuation of the vaccination campaign and the potential administration of a third dose, should such a decision be made," Baciu said.

He said the vaccine reselling price is the same as the purchase price, Agerpres informs.

"Regarding the price, things are very clear. The contracts made by the European Commission, Romania's contract included, clearly state: reselling vaccine for profit is forbidden, regardless of the type of vaccine or the manufacturer. The price is the same as the one we bought the vaccine for. It would actually be inhuman, immoral and unethical to make profit by reselling vaccines in times when they are so highly needed," Baciu said.

The Health official reminded that the vaccine must be used before the expiration date.

"We now see scientific studies providing proof that this shelf life can be extended based on very robust evidence. (...) As Romania's need for COVID-19 vaccine is currently in a decline, we have practically a surplus; we knew from the beginning that we will reach this point where we either donate or resell. It is vital that all the doses in excess can be used," the Secretary of State said.

According to him, talks are underway with several states for the resale of vaccine doses.

"We are talking now about these steps with Ireland, and probably some more approaches will be completed in the next period. ... In the next days we'll probably see other announcements, as the agreements are finalized and we promptly make them public," Andrei Baciu said.