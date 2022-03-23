HealthMin: Ordinance approving clinical studies in Romania to provide fast access to innovative treatments

The Government approved on Wednesday an emergency ordinance on conducting clinical studies in Romania, which integrates the European provisions in the national legislation and provides a fast access of patients to innovative treatments, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila announced.

"During the government meeting, a draft emergency ordinance on the conduct of clinical trials in Romania was approved, a long-awaited document which, on the one hand, integrates the provisions of European legislation in the field and provides faster access for patients to innovative treatments. It is extremely important because, on the one hand, I was telling you that it provides such access, on the other hand, it is a source of revenue for the health system in our country, as the experience of many other countries shows," Alexandru Rafila explained in a press conference at Victoria Palace.