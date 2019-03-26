HealthMin Pintea meets European Commissioner for Health and food Safety

Vaccination, medical technology assessment, tobacco control, cancer prevention and antimicrobial resistance were the main topics discussed on Tuesday at the meeting between Health Minister Sorina Pintea and the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Vytenis Andriukaitis.

"Today we've tackled topics related to European security, considering that Romania is currently holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, and also matters related to the future budget. Among the issues that I've discussed with the Commissioner, I would like to mention vaccination, medical technology assessment, tobacco control and some issues related to the functioning of the Ministry of Health in the relation with the European Commission. I would also like to reiterate once again the support that the Commissioner gave me both on a personal level and to the Ministry in various matters related to the major issues we've been facing. I also discussed with the Commissioner about Romania's actions at the Council of EU presidency, I discussed about the future actions, the informal meeting that will take place in Bucharest on April 14-15 with the Health Ministers from Europe, about the vaccination forum, the cancer forum. He knows very well the correct realities and I am sure that the solutions that we agreed together will change the life of patients in Romania," said Pintea.

She said that the European official encouraged the Ministry of Health to present Romania's achievements of the past year in vaccination and falsified medicines.

"The Commissioner encouraged us to present Romania's achievements of the past year in the vaccination field and falsified medicines, the fact that since February 9 Romania has a drugs traceability system, as well as other matters that we can promote at European level. We are discussing about the importance of prevention, the progress made by Romania in this respect and I would like to remind you about the seven screening projects that are already implemented with European money. (...) I was discussing with Mr Commissioner about the future European financial framework under which Romania will have to ask for more money for prevention. Prevention is not just Romania's problem, it's a global problem, for each system at a certain moment will be facing a sustainability problem because of the aging population and other factors and Mr Commissioner's proposal was to ask for more money in the next multiannual financial framework for this field, from the money for health," explained Sorina Pintea.

The European Commission said he was proud of the Romanian presidency of the Council of EU, which he considers a success. "I had a very important meeting today, during which we approached several topics. As you well know, I am very proud of the Romanian presidency. It is very much a success," said Andriukaitis.

According to him, at the meeting they discussed about cancer prevention, the agenda of the Romanian presidency of the Council of EU, antimicrobial resistance.