HealthMin Pintea: Significant drop in demand for documents confirming studies in order to exercise profession abroad

Minister of Health Sorina Pintea, in a message conveyed on the occasion of International Nurses Day on Sunday expressed her respect for the activity of the medical staff for the efforts made in the provision of medical assistance.

She appreciates "as gratifying the fact that the latest statistics show a significant drop in the demand for certificates of conformity, documents confirming studies in order to exercise the profession abroad.""The nurse has an important role to play in the medical team and in the patient's care process, but also in the latter's counseling and information process. We need professional nurses, well-trained and close to our patients. That is why, after one of the most important measures taken in the last two years in the medical system, the increase of the salaries of medical doctors and nurses in hospitals, we have continued the measures aimed at ensuring the necessary conditions for practicing the nursing profession at high standards, as well as reducing the exodus of these professionals. We are thus continuing the specialization re-training programs for general and pediatric nurses, we have approved the norms for organizing and carrying out the program of complementary studies in emergency assistance," Pintea affirms in the quoted message.The Health Minister stressed that she initiated a bill to amend Order of the Minister of Health 942/2017 on the specializations for nurses, which extends the list of specializations and allows for the re-training of nurses, regardless of the level of qualification, and this year the Law of professions (which includes the law of the nursing profession), currently under endorsement process, will be promoted."Moreover, in the context of the Presidency of Romania at the Council of the European Union, the Ministry of Health organized a joint meeting of chief medical doctors, chief nurses and senior dentists from the Member States of the European Union, where topics of interest were debated, such as patient safety and the quality of care and the control of healthcare-associated infections, combating resistance to antimicrobials, harnessing innovation, and enhancing cooperation to support the health of the population in the European region. I believe that only together, authorities and professionals, can we continue to develop this sector for the benefit of patients. Many happy returns, nurses!," Sorina Pintea's message also reads.