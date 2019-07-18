 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

HealthMin Pintea to demand management of public health insurer be replaced

MSF
Sorina Pintea

The Health Ministry is waiting for a report on the healthcare information system to be conducted by the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), Health Minister Sorina Pintea told AGERPRES on Thursday, adding that she will recommend the General Secretariat of the Government to replace the management of CNAS.

The insurer's healthcare card information system has been down for 18 days.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila asked Pintea to dismiss CNAS Chairman Razvan Vulcanescu for the malfunction of the CNAS computer system, as well as CNAS spokesman Daniel Osmanovici for his statement in an interview - "People die anyway, with and without a system."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.