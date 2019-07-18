HealthMin Pintea to demand management of public health insurer be replaced

The Health Ministry is waiting for a report on the healthcare information system to be conducted by the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), Health Minister Sorina Pintea told AGERPRES on Thursday, adding that she will recommend the General Secretariat of the Government to replace the management of CNAS.

The insurer's healthcare card information system has been down for 18 days.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila asked Pintea to dismiss CNAS Chairman Razvan Vulcanescu for the malfunction of the CNAS computer system, as well as CNAS spokesman Daniel Osmanovici for his statement in an interview - "People die anyway, with and without a system."