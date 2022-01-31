 
     
HealthMin Rafila: Hospitals wings closed longer than safety interval

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Monday that he requested the Public Health Directorate (DSP) to conduct a situation at the level of Capital City, seeing that there are hospitals with wings closed for a period of time that "exceeds safety interval" because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

"I requested DSP Bucharest to produce a centralized situation at the level of Bucharest, because there are hospitals where wards have been closed for a period of time that exceeds a safety interval," the Minister said, at the University Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Minister of Health informed on Monday that in hospitals nationwide and other units from the health sector, such as ambulance services, dialysis centers, but also public health directorates, there were 259 outbreaks of novel coronavirus on Sunday.

