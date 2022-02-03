HealthMin Rafila in Rome, set to visit 'Bambino Gesu' children's hospital also treating Romanian patients

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila is on a visit to Rome on Thursday and Friday, having meetings scheduled at the Superior Institute of Health and the Health Ministry.

On Friday, Alexandru Rafila and his Italian counterpart Roberto Speranza will sign a memorandum of understanding setting out the legal framework for Romania - Italy health cooperation in the coming years, the Health Ministry said.

Also on Friday, the Romanian Health Minister will visit the 'Bambino Gesu' Children's Hospital which belongs to the Holy See and where several Romanian children with oncological diseases are being treated. Rafila will discuss with the management of the health facility, with the parents of the Romanian children hospitalized here and with the young patients themselves, Agerpres.ro informs.

Around 18:00 hrs (Romania time) the Minister will make a press statement at the premises of the Romanian Embassy in Italy, which will be streamed live on the diplomatic mission and the Health Ministry's official Facebook pages.