HealthMin Rafila: Law says protective masks continue to be mandatory in all indoor spaces

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, on Wednesday stated, at the beginning of the government meeting, that Law No. 55/2020 provides for the continued use of the mask in all indoor spaces.

"We are all waiting for the publication of the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania and the motivation of this decision. However, we did analyze the existing laws, when this decision was made public, and we must say very clearly that the Law No. 55 provides for the continued use of the mask in all indoor spaces, in means of public transport or in enclosed or covered markets," said the Minister.

On the other hand, he underscored that the use of the mask is not "a restriction in itself," but a measure that prevents or slows down the transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community.

"The use of the mask is not a restriction in itself, but a measure that prevents or slows down the transmission of this infection in the community, and individual protection is necessary both for ourselves and for those with whom we interact. Obviously, if the legislative context imposes this, I am convinced that the Romanian Government will adopt the necessary legislative acts for the protection of public health," said Rafila, Agerpres informs.