HealthMin Rafila perplexed nothing has moved after hospital fires

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila will travel next week to the Constanta Clinical Hospital for Infectious Diseases where several patients died in a fire that broke out in early October at the ICU ward, Agerpres reports.

"I will go to Constanta because that hospital too was hit by an unfortunate fire incident and we must also restore this facility to the health system, along with very good professionals, so that we be really prepared. I found it very strange that one year after the fire at the 'Matei Bals' Institute, and several months after the Constanta blaze, nothing has moved and now, in the last weeks, we had to put in efforts for these institutions to resume their activity. It's important to have all the necessary resources up and running," Rafila told a news conference on Friday.In his opinion, the highlight of the last two years has been the people's lack of trust in the authorities and even in health professionals."What has been lacking in the last two years has been the people's trust in the authorities, the trust of the people, sometimes in the health professionals, and the professionals' confidence that the authorities support and respect their activity. I think it's time to put an end to controversy, show solidarity and trust each other, for us to overcome this pandemic wave, he said.Health Minister Alexandru Rafila visited on Friday the "Grigore Alexandrescu" Children's Emergency Clinical Hospital where he discussed with the management team and the ward heads about the preparation of the health facility for the pandemic and visited several wards.