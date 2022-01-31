HealthMin Rafila: Ratio of people hospitalized compared to those diagnosed with COVID-19 is 4.5%

Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila declared that the ratio of hospitalized persons compared to the number of people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus was 4.5% on Monday, probably the highest in the last month.

"Today, the proportion of people hospitalized compared to the number of people diagnosed was probably the highest in the last month - 4.5%. So 900 in about 20,000 cases of illness, compared to 2-2.5% in the previous period. (...) If you look at intensive care, the same phenomenon did not happen, because the increase was lower. There were just over 40 cases registered, I think, in the intensive care units," said the minister, at the Bucharest Emergency University Hospital, Agerpres.ro informs.

In his opinion, the threshold of 40,000 newly infected people diagnosed daily will not be much higher.

"I believe we will not exceed 40,000 cases. Hopefully I will be right and there will not be more cases than that. I would be most happy to be wrong and there will be fewer cases than 40,000. (...) If we stay at around 40,000 cases, then we can also think about the slowing down of the rise," the minister said.

According to him, the increase in the number of cases could subside between February 10-15.

"But the problem has not been solved, because a large increase in the number of cases leads to a kind of echo. Echo means many cases in the ICUs, many deaths. I was telling you that we have a month ahead during which we all have to focus on in order to treat the patients, to prevent the illnesses and to give the full support to the population of the country," Rafila also stated.