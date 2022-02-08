HealthMin Rafila to participate in EU ForMins, HealthMins conference

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, will attend, on February 9-10, the Joint Conference of EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Health on Global Health and the Meeting of the Informal Ministerial Council on Health, which will take place in Lyon and Grenoble.

According to the Ministry of Health, the two events are being organized under the auspices of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union (PRES FR).

"Officials in the member states will have the opportunity to discuss actions taken by the European Union in support of developing countries to promote equitable access to medicines in the context of COVID-19, but also to strengthen national health systems," the source said, Agerpres.ro informs.

The agenda of the informal meeting of the Ministerial Health Council will address current issues regarding the intervention and resilience of public health systems in the event of health crises and the joint development of policies for the creation of a "Health Union."