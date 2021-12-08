HealthMin Rafila: We develop bill on family doctors for outpatient treatment of people with COVID symptoms

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, stated on Wednesday that he is working, together with family doctors, on a bill that will allow extensive testing of people with COVID-19 symptoms, but also their outpatient treatment, agerpres reports.

"We are developing, in conjunction with family physicians, a bill that will allow for extended family physician testing of all persons who are symptomatic or who have been in contact with infected individuals, so that the pressure on the hospitals, in a possible intensification of the circulation of the virus, to be lower", he declared in the beginning of the government meeting.

He mentioned that at the level of the Ministry of Health, the response capacity of the hospitals is being analyzed, taking into account the access to medical services for patients with pathologies other than COVID-19.Rafila recalled that he attended the meeting of the Ministers of Health of the European Union on Tuesday, during which the Member States were recommended to intensify the vaccination campaigns, in the context of the appearance of the Omicron variant. At the same event, the introduction of the passenger location form by all Member States was discussed."It will become mandatory in the European Union and it is good that we will make this operational by December 20," said Minister Rafila.