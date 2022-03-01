 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

HealthMin Rafila: We will have a normal summer, with few restrictions

Captura facebook
Alexandru Rafila

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, appreciated on Tuesday that this year's summer season will be one of "normality," with few restrictions, although this "remains to be confirmed by reality."

"My opinion is that we will have a normal summer with very few restrictions, but this must be taken with caution, because when you talk about a disease that can be transmitted with a new virus, you can only make assumptions. At the moment, it is an unrestricted summer season, but this remains to be confirmed by reality," said Minister Rafila, Agerpres.ro informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.