HealthMin Rafila: We will have a normal summer, with few restrictions

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, appreciated on Tuesday that this year's summer season will be one of "normality," with few restrictions, although this "remains to be confirmed by reality."

"My opinion is that we will have a normal summer with very few restrictions, but this must be taken with caution, because when you talk about a disease that can be transmitted with a new virus, you can only make assumptions. At the moment, it is an unrestricted summer season, but this remains to be confirmed by reality," said Minister Rafila, Agerpres.ro informs.