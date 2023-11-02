HealthMin Rafila:Centers for major burns, under construction, to be ready in first part of 2025

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, states that the centers for major burns are under construction and will be ready in the first part of 2025, and the medical staff is trained and, in this field, "things have changed compared to eight years ago".

"The centers for major burns are under construction, the most advanced is the one in Timisoara. There are three centers. When we came to the Ministry of Health, in November 2021, we found all these projects frozen and, so to speak, lost, because the financing had ended - it was about the financial year 2014-2020 financed by the World Bank - and then we very quickly resumed the negotiations with the World Bank, we managed to find an understanding there, we signed two of the contracts. The work is being carried out rapidly in Timisoara, where it has already been under construction for several months. Construction has also started at the Grigore Alexandrescu hospital, where there will be a major burn center for children, and another one in Targu Mures - we will sign the contract during this year, and their completion will be in the first part of 2025. It will probably be the first big investments in health that will be ready in the first half of 2025, along with many other investments that are being made, smaller in scope, maybe less visible, but still very important . It's about a network of outpatient centers that will be ready, some of them, by the end of next year," Rafila told public broadcaster TVR Info, on Wednesday.

He pointed out that compared to eight years ago, when the Colectiv tragedy occurred, "things have changed" in terms of medical staff training, as well as the patient transfer procedures.

"Things have changed compared to eight years ago, at least for people with good faith and who see how burn patients are treated in Romania at the moment. We have trained staff, it's clear that things have changed, including the procedures for transfer, because, after the incident in Crevedia, in 24 hours all those who could not be taken over by the hospitals in the country were transferred abroad," Rafila added.

AGERPRES