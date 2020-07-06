HealthMin Tataru about the reopening of restaurants: We want it to happen as soon as possible

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru stated on Monday that he wants restaurants to reopen as soon as possible, but stressed that any relaxation measure is taken depending on the epidemiological context.

"Any new measure of relaxation is taken in an epidemiological context by assessing the pandemic at our country's level. We had relaxation measures in plan as of July 1, but the evolution of the pandemic and the mobilization of forces both at the level of the population and ours, as a medical-sanitary system in the context of a three-week increase in the number of cases, have led us to postpone these measures of relaxation. We are at a point when, already starting with Thursday, we have initiated a working group (...) to come to an agreement on some rules that had already been established when outdoor restaurants reopened, but some of the partners are less compliant with these rules. These rules that are to be established, are already in place from our point of view, of the Public Health Institute, they only need to be adapted to restaurants, and then they also need to be observed. To the extent that, in the coming days, we will have a conclusion in this technical working group, we will address, also in the epidemiological context of the increase in the number of cases or not, the moment for reopening the restaurants. We want it to be as soon as possible," Tataru told a press conference held at the end of the Government meeting, when asked whether the reopening of the restaurants on July 15 is being considered.

He urged physical distancing, but also the observance of specific recommendations and precautions, in response to images emerged with seaside holidaymakers failing to comply with safety rules.