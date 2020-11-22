 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

HealthMin Tataru: Condition of injured doctor in Piatra Neamt, stationary

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nelu Tataru

The condition of the doctor injured in the fire in the Piatra Neamt Hospital at the end of last week is stationary, announced on Sunday the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, according to AGERPRES.

"The condition of the doctor in Belgium is stationary. He is hemodynamically and hydro-electrolytically balanced, his burns are being cleaned every day - morning and evening, and next week he will have surgery for certain excision-graft interventions, with the possibility of extubation at the end of next week," the Minister of Health specified.

He said the doctor's wife will also go to Belgium next week.

The doctor was transferred, a week ago, with a Romanian Air Force aircraft, to the "Regina Astrid" Military Hospital in Brussels, for specialized treatment, after suffering burns while trying to save the patients from a ward on fire in the hospital from Piatra Neamt.

The Minister of Health was on Sunday, together with President Klaus Iohannis, on a visit to the Fundeni Clinical Institute.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.