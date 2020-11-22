HealthMin Tataru: Condition of injured doctor in Piatra Neamt, stationary

The condition of the doctor injured in the fire in the Piatra Neamt Hospital at the end of last week is stationary, announced on Sunday the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, according to AGERPRES.

"The condition of the doctor in Belgium is stationary. He is hemodynamically and hydro-electrolytically balanced, his burns are being cleaned every day - morning and evening, and next week he will have surgery for certain excision-graft interventions, with the possibility of extubation at the end of next week," the Minister of Health specified.

He said the doctor's wife will also go to Belgium next week.

The doctor was transferred, a week ago, with a Romanian Air Force aircraft, to the "Regina Astrid" Military Hospital in Brussels, for specialized treatment, after suffering burns while trying to save the patients from a ward on fire in the hospital from Piatra Neamt.

The Minister of Health was on Sunday, together with President Klaus Iohannis, on a visit to the Fundeni Clinical Institute.