HealthMin Tataru: Doctors will not give up fighting against COVID-19 despite current fatigue

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
nelu tataru

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday in Targu Mures that although there is a state of fatigue among the health professionals seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, he does not believe the professionals will abandon their fight against SARS-COV-2, according to AGERPRES.

"We can only succeed together. We are each, at this moment, on a level that we manage. Every patient who is, say, at home and who needs to be monitored is a patient who needs that attention of the family physician. This is the time when we have to deal with a situation, a time when we have searched and found ways for a colleague of ours, a family physician, to intervene in this pandemic; we have that contract with the Health Insurance House under which an isolated patient can be monitored and services can be provided and act together with the public health directorates in order to be able to carry out those investigations or do some collecting. At this moment, I believe that the health professionals will not give up fight. We may be in a state of fatigue; we are a little worn out seven months into the pandemic, going on the eighth month, but I think our mission is different and I think that in the end we will realise that we are a body that is making a common front at the moment," said Tataru.

Tataru on Wednesday visited a COVID-19 medical support facility built by rearranging the multipurpose room at the George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology in Targu Mures, where he announced that intensive care beds will double in number.

