HealthMin Tataru: Long time to pass until we have life before COVID-19

Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, stated on Monday that a long time will pass before life returns as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that it "is not finished".

"I want to assure you of all my collaboration, but, at the same time, I am telling you (...) it's not finished. If today we are a bit more relaxed, it's because it's a bit better, but it's not much better. A long time will pass until we will have the life before COVID. (...) A month and two weeks since I'm minister, no effort was spared in doing what's correct for the healthcare system and for the population of Romania," said Tataru in the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies, at the end of the "Government's Hour" debates on the topic "The public healthcare crisis triggered by the epidemic of the novel coronavirus," discussion organized at the request of the Save Romania Union (USR).

He added that, if six weeks ago "the medical corps were fragile, disoriented, asking for equipment, testing, today we have reached the status of a medical corps which is on the front line, it's the one that gives Romanians' safety."

"Even if in a context in which the needs made some not be where they belonged or have a lack of precaution, getting infected, today I am proud of them. (...) The Government of Romania, the President offered a stimulus - 2,500 RON. Even if some contest it or believe it's too little, I believe it's a recognition of a difficult moment we are going through and a recognition of the value of the medical corps," Tataru stated.