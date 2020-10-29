HealthMin Tataru on quarantine during the winter holidays: We haven't discussed this

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Thursday stated in Constanta that the authorities "have not discussed" anything about the possibly of introducing quarantine measures during the winter holidays, according to AGERPRES.

"We haven't discussed anything about this. Every local community will apply the exact restrictions and measures required by the level of communication of the disease inside the respective community," said the Minister of Health, when asked about the possibility of a lockdown being introduced strictly during the winter holidays.

He also said, regarding the possibility that Romanians come back to the country during the winter holidays, that measures remain the same.

"There are those countries that have a higher infection rate than ours. Conditions are the same. If they come for 3 days they will have to do the test (...) and if they come for a longer time they will have to self-isolate for 14 days, with the possibility of choosing to take a test on the 8th day and to leave the self-isolation on the 10th day if the test is negative," said Nelu Tataru.