HealthMin Tataru on resignation: I would have liked them to request it when looking for cannon fodder

Health Minister Nelu Tataru declared on Tuesday, in the Parliament, at the debate of the simple motion "The health of the Romanians is not a funeral firm", that "it would not be right" towards the population and the medical body to leave at this time and said that he would have liked someone to ask for his resignation between March and April, when "someone was looking for cannon fodder to go through the outbreaks".

"Personally, these accusations are painful, in the context in which from the age of 14, starting with the sanitary high school, I have been working for the patient for more than 30 years. I was accused of appointments. The appointments were made under the law. You can't know what that person has behind his/her. (...) I didn't put my relatives on the Board at UNIFARM or Antibiotice Iasi (state companies, ed. n.) and you know this very well and I explained it in all cases when it was needed", Tataru also showed.

The minister said that he did not and will not ban any testing that is done according to a protocol, after a procedure, in an organized, medically secured setting, and added that the politics "came into play too quickly" and "the medical field still hasn't recovered."

"A 30-year-old sanitary system uncovered during this period does not need to be rolled up once again," the health minister said.

"I did not believe and I do not believe that there can still be so much indolence, so much unprofessional movement to say, in the conditions in which we woke up three or four weeks ago and we present another reality. More than that, a medical body which is currently controlled by the Court of Accounts as overtime, on calls, an Ombudsman who says we are detention centers and medical staff torture. (...) It is not long since they were heroes in white robes, now they are heroes who stole overtime. Of these heroes, we have 3,168 positive confirmations with COVID and 11 deaths," the minister added.