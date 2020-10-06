HealthMin Tataru says intensive care beds in Bucharest still available, but peak likely

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday that there are intensive care beds still available in Bucharest City, but full use is likely.

"At the moment there are beds, but there are maximum capacities that can be reached if we fail to manage intensive care well. That means that everything that means intensive care cases will have to be reanalysed for intensive therapy, intermediate therapy and acute therapy in order to be able to best manage each case separately," said Tataru.He added that he did an evaluation of the COVID-19 support hospitals - Ilfov, Colentina and Witting - to readjust the number of beds to the new situation when of an increased number of COVID-19 cases in Bucharest and to prepare for the flu season."I went to do an evaluation of the support hospitals and - the Ilfov Hospital, Colentina Hospital, Witting Hospital, as well as the Marius Nasta and Victor Babes hospitals. The evaluation meant everything that means capacity, everything that means adaptation to the new circumstances with an increased number of cases in Bucharest and the ongoing preparations for the flu season. The evaluation of the three COVID support hospitals was made in order to readjust the number of beds for COVID pathology support and, especially, comorbidity pathology for SARS-CoV-2 infected patients, as well as for other infectious diseases, since there will be influenza and SARS-CoV-2 infections contemporaneously," saidTataru.