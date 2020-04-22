HealthMin Tataru: Six deaths recorded of 1,033 medical staff infected with novel coronavirus

The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, stated on Tuesday that there are currently 1,033 medical staff infected with the novel coronavirus, six deaths being recorded from among them.

"They are those who are on the front line, they're the ones who put the lives of others above their own and I want to thank them all," said Nelu Tataru at private broadcaster Antena 3.

He mentioned that all the medical staff working with patients infected with the novel coronavirus receive a bonus payment for unforeseen circumstance, and the situation will change after the state of emergency.

"There is a bonus payment for unforeseen circumstances because we have a fight against an unknown virus, without the existence of a treatment. We have this benefit that is given to all who have been in contact with a COVID19 infected person. After exiting the state of emergency, we will discuss with the professional associations and the unions and we will modify Order 153, which stipulates the benefits for each specialty, including for those who work in labs," Tataru mentioned.

The Minister maintained that the state of mind of the medical staff has changed for the better, after the hospitals were fitted with protection equipment.

"Three-four weeks ago, when I went to Suceava, you could see a lack of materials, of biocides, of protection gear, I could see the fear, the desperation, that attitude of being on the front line with bare hands. This week, coming home, I stopped at the hospitals in Barlad, Tecuci, Focsani, Buzau, Urziceni. I saw the presence of equipment and a different state of mind (...). We are in a scenario in which we have suspicion of COVID infection for each patients that comes (to hospital - e.n.). (...) I thank the medical staff for their attitude," Tataru added.