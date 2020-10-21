HealthMin Tataru: There is no need of lockdown right now; each county committee adjusts its measures

Health Minister Nelu Tataru stated in Cluj on Wednesday that no additional measures are required for the time being regarding the incidence of COVID-19 and that each county committee for emergency situations will take the necessary measures depending on the incidence of infections on local level.

"This is not necessary [the total lockdown - editor's note]. As you probably know, we adjust the restrictions and measures on local level. Each county emergency committee adjusts its measures according to the figures it receives from the public health directorate (DSP), every other 24 hours, and the measures that are put into practice are those that are evaluated after 48 hours," said Nelu Tataru, when asked if "a total lockdown" was required.He also referred to the large number of cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, but said there had also been many tests done."As you know, we have 4,848 new cases, but we also have 37,000 tests performed. We follow intensive care cases, as well as deaths. All we have to do is follow the same rules that we know and keep in mind that the medical staff has to handle a large number of cases," Nelu Tataru added.The Minister also referred to the new legislative modifications regarding the treatment of patients with COVID-19."We will have an Emergency Ordinance discussed tomorrow evening, at the Government meeting, which is meant to modify Law No. 136, following which modification asymptomatic and oligosymptomatic people without comorbidities will be treated at home under the supervision of family doctors. They will be monitored by the family doctor and, at the same time, their self-isolation at home, while undergoing treatment, will be monitored by the law enforcement bodies," mentioned Nelu Tataru.On Wednesday, Minister Nelu Tataru visited the Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital and the Cluj-Napoca Municipal Hospital.