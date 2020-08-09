HealthMin Tataru: We asked EU for 10M vaccine doses, to be enough for at least half the population

Health Minister Nelu Tataru informed on Saturday while paying a visit to Iasi that the Romanian authorities have asked for ten million COVID-19 vaccines doses from the European Union, as soon as the vaccine is available.

"We have requested 10 million vaccines doses. We want to be sure that we can cover at least 50 per cent of the population. However, we have to wait and see how much we will actually get from the EU from this quantity," the Minister of Health told a press conference.

He specified that the first to get the vaccines will be the persons in the most exposed categories.

"The medical staff, the children and the elderly and those with comorbidities must benefit from these vaccines," said Nelu Tataru.