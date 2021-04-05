HealthMin Voiculescu: Very likely we will have to live with one form or another of virus

Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu said on Monday that it is not known how long it will take until going back to the "freedom" we enjoyed a year and a half ago, before the pandemic, and that the worldis "very likely" to have to live "one way or another with one form or another" of the novel coronavirus.

"Most likely we will have to live one way or another with one form or another of the virus and then we, as a country, will have to find ways to live with this virus. (... ) If we are left with a ball and chain, without managing the crisis, with a weakened medical system, this will impact this nation's entire future," the minister told the video conference "Profit Health.forum - The health system, a year of pandemic: achievements, failures, future".

He said that Romania is currently in the third wave of the pandemic and much more is known than a year ago and there are more resources at hand, mainly vaccines.

According to him, in the medical field, whether it is about infrastructure, human resources, regulations or vaccination, "the path is that of honesty".

"If we are talking about infrastructure, then, honestly, we all know that not only little has been invested, but also poorly. We all know that in order to make things much better in the future, we need to build the state's capacity to implement projects. We have a clear example of the state's failure to implement projects for which funding already existed. Regional hospitals are just one example that everyone knows," Voiculescu further affirmed.

In his opinion, honesty is needed when it comes to human resources in the health sector.

"If we look at human resources, we know that wages have been adjusted in a good direction, we know that there are still inequities, we know that hiring has not always been done properly, we know that we do not have a human resources strategy we can all follow regardless of whether one party is in power or another. (...) If we talk about regulations, again we can honestly say that telemedicine is not a very new phenomenon, it is not something that wouldn't have been useful to us even before this crisis," the minister added.