Heat wave and thermal discomfort in Bucharest, Wednesday and Thursday

Bucharest's weather will be affected by a heat wave, Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures reaching 35 degrees Celsius and an emphasized thermal discomfort, according to the special prognosis sent by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) for the Capital City, agerpres reports.

Thus, during the period of July 14, 10:00 AM - July 15, 09:00 AM, the weather will be hot, and the temperature-humidity index (THI) will pass the critical point of 80 units of thermal discomfort. The skies will be clear, mostly, and the wind will blow mild to moderate. The maximum temperature will be around the point of 34 degrees, and the minimum temperature will not drop below 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the ANM, on Thursday, between the hours of 09:00 AM and 10:00 PM, the thermal discomfort will be emphasized, there will be a heat wave and the THI will pass the critical point of 80 units. The sky will vary, and the wind will blow mild to moderate. The top temperature will be around the value of 35 degrees Celsius.Meteorologists have issued Code Orange and Code Yellow for heat wave and emphasized thermal discomfort, between Wednesday and Thursday in 34 counties (of 41), some of them being completely affected, while others will only be partially affected.