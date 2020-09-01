Heat wave warning in south, east; rain in west, north-west, centre of Romania

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) extended until Wednesday morning the Code Yellow warning of atmospheric instability for western, north-western and locally central Romania and instituted the Code Yellow of heat for the south and east of the country during the day.

According to ANM, between September 1, 10:00 - September 2, 3:00 hrs, firstly in Banat, Crisana, then in Maramures, in most of Transylvania and locally in the mountains, there will be periods of atmospheric instability which will be manifested in showers that will also have torrential nature, electric discharges, short-term intensifications of wind, storms and hail. In short time intervals or by accumulation, the water quantities will exceed 25 l / sqm and on restricted areas 40 - 50 l / sqm."Towards evening and night, manifestations specific to atmospheric instability will be reported, locally and in the southwestern regions," meteorologists note.Also, on Tuesday, in the southern and eastern regions, the thermal discomfort will be high. The temperature-humidity index will reach or exceed the critical threshold of 80 units, and the maximum temperatures will be 33 - 36 degrees and isolated 37 - 38 degrees in the Danube Meadow."On the days of Wednesday and Thursday (September 2 and 3), in the south-eastern regions, the thermal discomfort will remain accentuated and locally it will be hot. The temperature-humidity index will reach or exceed the critical threshold of 80 units, and the maximum temperatures will be 32 - 35 degrees," warns the ANM.Depending on the evolution and intensity of meteorological phenomena, the ANM will update the messages.