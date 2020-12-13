Hegedus Csilla (UDMR): Coalition negotiations concluded today, person of PM not agreed

The spokesperson of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) announced, on Sunday, that the round of negotiations with representatives of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) at the Vila Lac have concluded, as the person of the Prime Minister could not be agreed upon, and thus the Liberals and USR PLUS will present their own candidates for the position of Prime Minister at the consultations convoked for Monday, at the Cotroceni Palace, by President Klaus Iohannis.

"The negotiations of the coalition concluded today, we were not able to agree upon the person of the Prime Minister. PNL and USR-PLUS will suggest their own candidates for Prime Minister tomorrow at the negotiations with the head of state. UDMR will make the decision in the Standing Federal Council for tomorrow morning," wrote on Facebook Hegedus Csilla, who was part of the UDMR's delegation at the Vila Lac negotiations.

The discussions between the representatives of the three parties started on Saturday morning, on three dimensions: governing programme, Government structure and the structure of the parliamentary majority.During discussions had on Saturday, the negotiation teams of the PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR established the structure of the governing programme, shows a joint press release of the chairs of PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR, sent on Saturday evening. At the same time, according to the mentioned release, "the coordinates of the joint activity at the parliamentary level that are at the base of the functioning of the majority."Furthermore, the representatives engaged in the negotiations referring to the governing programme, announced, on Saturday, that they reached an agreement regarding the digitization chapter of the program.Monday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, there will be consultations of the head of state with representatives of the political formations represented in the future Parliament, in view of designating the candidate for the position of Prime Minister. President Iohannis invited to the consultations the representatives of the Social Democrat Party (PSD), PNL, the USR PLUS Alliance, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), and the UDMR, but also of the national minorities.