Helicopter drones monitoring Romania's Black Sea border

Romania's Black Sea state border is being monitored by helicopter drones following steps taken by the Romanian Border Police in partnership with the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

In March 2022, a MALE RPAS service (Medium Altitude Long Endurance - Remotely Piloted Aircraft System) was reactivated consisting in the use of a remotely piloted unmanned aircraft system, namely a small-sized drone helicopter.

"Similar to the previous year, the service is operated using CAMCOPTER (R) S-100 drones for the multifunctional surveillance of the Black Sea coastal area adjacent to Romania, the operating cost of which is fully covered by the European body under a contract signed with SCHIEBEL Aircraft GmbH," according to a press release issued on Tuesday by Romania's General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF).

The relevant national regulators, the General Air Force Staff and ROMATSA RA, have supported the approach of the Romanian Border Police for the implementation and operation of the service as well as its future development, so that at national level it can permanently qualify for EMSA support in coast guard functions, by providing innovative and highly-performing technical solutions to ensure the air surveillance of the maritime space and of the navy traffic, as well as the creation of an overall picture that would lead to awareness of the situation in their areas of responsibility.

The service is said to have a very important contribution to the specific missions performed by its staff for the surveillance of the state border, monitoring of naval traffic, search and rescue at sea, protection of the marine environment, as well as ensuring the interests of Romania in the exclusive economic zone including the contiguous zone.

The service will also be used in the Multipurpose Maritime Operation 2022 coordinated by Frontex, with support from EMSA and EFCA under a tripartite agreement.

"The reference operation for the current year will be carried out similarly to the other operations carried out in previous years, with the participation of the national institutions ANR and ANPA, as well as the corresponding authorities of the Republic of Bulgaria. Upon request, the service will be operated in the airspace above the maritime area under their responsibility, taking into account the available technical performances," IGPF points out.

The results of using the service in 2021 and 2022 include detection of oil spills, possibly from merchant ships in transit, as well as maritime safety and security events.

