Hidroelectrica and Masdar to build offshore wind farms and floating solar farms in Romania

Representatives of Hidroelectrica and those of Masdar company of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed on Monday, in Abu Dhabi, a joint venture agreement which engages the two companies in a joint investment demarche aimed at the creation of offshore wind farms and floating solar farms in our country.

"The event was endorsed by the presence of Romania's President Klaus Iohannis, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu and his counterpart from the UAE, alongside numerous high officials from both states," a Hidroelectrica news release sent to AGERPRES shows.

According to the quoted source, Masdar is one of the most important players at global level, with projects carried out in 40 countries and with an experience of 16 years in the development and construction of energy production capacities from renewable sources and has a portfolio of 23 GW installed, told Agerpres.

"Together with Masdar, we aim at investments in the area of floating photovoltaic and offshore wind technologies, the area of maximum expertise of our partner and, at the same time, our area of maximum interest assumed by the company's strategic development plans," said Bogdan Badea, the president of the Hidroelectrica Board of Directors.

Hidroelectrica is the largest producer of green energy in our country, with a market share of about 28pct, achieved with an average annual production of 15.7 TWh delivered to the grid. Also, Hidroelectrica is the most profitable Romanian company, having a portfolio of 187 hydropower plants, with a hydropower capacity of 6.3 GW. To all this is added the Crucea wind farm, with an installed power of 108 MW.