Highest COVID-19 caseloads in Romania still in Suceava County (3,536), Bucharest City (2,015)

Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have so far been recorded in Suceava County - 3,536 and in Bucharest City- 2,015.

As of June 1, on the Romanian soil, 19,398 cases of persons infected with the COVID-19 virus were confirmed, and out of the positively testing persons 13,426 were declared cured and discharged.

The number of confirmed cases by counties, according to the reports of the National Institute of Public Health:

Alba - 385

Arad - 697

Arges - 263

Bacau - 507

Bihor - 612

Bistrita-Nasaud - 336

Botosani - 772

Brasov - 752

Braila - 28

Buzau - 198

Caras-Severin - 112

Calarasi - 95

Cluj - 557

Constanta - 283

Covasna - 230

Dambovita - 290

Dolj - 230

Galaţi - 603

Giurgiu - 222

Gorj - 146

Harghita- 136

Hunedoara - 632

Ialomita - 364

Iasi - 575

Ilfov - 530

Maramures - 100

Mehedinti - 114

Mureş - 680

Neamt - 883

Olt - 91

Prahova - 113

Satu Mare - 61

Salaj - 93

Sibiu - 505

Suceava - 3,536

Teleorman - 144

Timis - 506

Tulcea - 150

Vaslui - 162

Valcea - 30

Vrancea - 626

Bucharest - 2015

So far, 1,270 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died in Romania.