Highest COVID-19 cases in Romania: Bucharest City - 5,497

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 5,497, and in the counties of Timis - 1,478, Cluj - 1,456, and Constanta - 1,267, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

The fewest new cases were recorded in the counties of Covasna - 59, Ialomita - 63, and Mehedinti - 73.

The 14-day cumulative notification rate in Bucharest City was 18.05 cases per 1,000 population, up from 16.07 the day before, placing the city in the COVID-19 red scenario.

The highest notification rate was is the county of Cluj (21.48); next were the counties of Timis (21.19), Ilfov (16.30), Bihor (15.57), and Brasov (15.32).

