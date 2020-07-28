Highest SARS-CoV-2 case counts in Romania: Bucharest (5,425), Suceava (4,439), Arges (2,911), Brasov (2,884)

Bucharest City (5,425) and the counties of Suceava (4,439), Arges (2,911) and Brasov (2,811) counties have the highest SARS-CoV-2 case counts in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Tuesday.
Twelve counties so far have over 1,000 reported cases: Bacau, Botosani, Buzau, Cluj, Dambovita, Galati, Iasi, Ilfov, Neamt, Prahova, Timis, Vrancea.
The breakdown of cases by counties:
* Alba - 695
* Arad - 969
* Arges - 2,911
* Bacau - 1,258
* Bihor - 829
* Bistrita-Nasaud - 810
* Botosani - 1,148
* Brasov - 2,884
* Braila - 729
* Buzau - 1,223
* Caras-Severin - 222
* Calarasi - 278
* Cluj - 1,082
* Constanta - 845
* Covasna - 401
* Dambovita - 1,682
* Dolj - 630
* Galati - 1,928
* Giurgiu - 391
* Gorj - 703
* Harghita - 484
* Hunedoara - 897
* Ialomita - 710
* Iasi - 1,359
* Ilfov - 1,206
* Maramures - 374
* Mehedinti - 680
* Mures - 936
* Neamt - 1,173
* Olt - 665
* Prahova - 1,694
* Satu Mare - 94
* Salaj - 163
* Sibiu - 870
* Suceava - 4,439
* Teleorman - 327
* Timis - 1,075
* Tulcea - 266
* Vaslui - 546
* Valcea - 400
* Vrancea - 1,604
* Bucharest City - 5,425
GCS says 48 cases have not been assigned to any county.
As many as 1,151 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday in Romania.
According to GCS, the total SARS-CoV-2 case count in Romania reached 47,053 on Monday.