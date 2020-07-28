Highest SARS-CoV-2 case counts in Romania: Bucharest (5,425), Suceava (4,439), Arges (2,911), Brasov (2,884)

Bucharest City (5,425) and the counties of Suceava (4,439), Arges (2,911) and Brasov (2,811) counties have the highest SARS-CoV-2 case counts in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Tuesday.

Twelve counties so far have over 1,000 reported cases: Bacau, Botosani, Buzau, Cluj, Dambovita, Galati, Iasi, Ilfov, Neamt, Prahova, Timis, Vrancea.

The breakdown of cases by counties:

* Alba - 695

* Arad - 969

* Arges - 2,911

* Bacau - 1,258

* Bihor - 829

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 810

* Botosani - 1,148

* Brasov - 2,884

* Braila - 729

* Buzau - 1,223

* Caras-Severin - 222

* Calarasi - 278

* Cluj - 1,082

* Constanta - 845

* Covasna - 401

* Dambovita - 1,682

* Dolj - 630

* Galati - 1,928

* Giurgiu - 391

* Gorj - 703

* Harghita - 484

* Hunedoara - 897

* Ialomita - 710

* Iasi - 1,359

* Ilfov - 1,206

* Maramures - 374

* Mehedinti - 680

* Mures - 936

* Neamt - 1,173

* Olt - 665

* Prahova - 1,694

* Satu Mare - 94

* Salaj - 163

* Sibiu - 870

* Suceava - 4,439

* Teleorman - 327

* Timis - 1,075

* Tulcea - 266

* Vaslui - 546

* Valcea - 400

* Vrancea - 1,604

* Bucharest City - 5,425

GCS says 48 cases have not been assigned to any county.

As many as 1,151 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday in Romania.

According to GCS, the total SARS-CoV-2 case count in Romania reached 47,053 on Monday.