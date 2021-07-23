Holiday voucher bookings up by 34 pct in 2021

Bookings with holiday vouchers have increased by 34 pct this year, yet a considerable number of such vouchers remain unused, according to a study by the hotel booking platform Travelminit.ro, conducted with Sodexo.

Compared to 2019, more and more Romanians have chosen to pay for their stays using holiday cards, in June and July of this year there was a 34 pct increase in bookings paid in this way.

However, the same study also reveals that a considerable number of such vouchers are still unused, Agerpres informs.

Although the summer season has already started for more than a month and a half, and beach holidays are among the most sought after, Romanians also prefer cooler stays in the mountains. Among the main reasons are mountain landscapes, local cuisine and outdoor activities: picnics, forest bike rides, mountain trails, hiking and other seasonal sports.