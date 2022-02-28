Holiday vouchers for private companies up to sixfold national minimum wage, fully tax deductible

The value of holiday vouchers for private companies can reach up to sixfold the national minimum wage, the amount can be fully tax deductible and no social contributions are charged for them, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Tourism Daniel Cadariu told the Business Forum organized in Pitesti on Monday.

"In December we adopted that emergency ordinance on holiday vouchers for public sector employees, which means a capital infusion of about 300 million euros for the tourism sector. There are about one million public employees, but the legal provision on the grant of holiday vouchers to private sector employees was in effect in 2021 too and still is. There is one more thing. Their value is not capped at 1,450 RON, in the private sector they can go as high as 6 national minimum wages and are also eligible for tax deductions. There are benefits for the companies, and we should spread this information because this one means to stimulate labor stability. The whole amount can be tax deductible, plus no social security contributions are paid for it," said Cadariu, Agerprres.ro informs.

The Minister also remarked that the big advantage of tourism in Romania is that it is active all the year round.

"We have various forms of tourism such as summer, seaside, mountain tourism, agri-tourism, ecotourism and so on. More recently we also have festival tourism related to the festivals that could be held until 2019 such as UNTOLD, Neversea and others. I am confident that in 2022 we can equal the performance figures of 2019," he said.