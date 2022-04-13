Holocaust memorial concert on April 14 at Bucharest National Opera House

The Bucharest National Opera House will stage a Holocaust memorial concert on April 14 as of 6:30 p.m., featuring Anatol Vieru's 'Psalm 1993', the Chamber Symphony No. 2, Op. 147 and Concerto No. 2 for Flute and Orchestra, Op. 148 by Mieczyslaw Weinberg, as well as 'Only a Book' - a six-variation piece portraying the journey and history of the Jewish people composed by Grammy award-winner Sharon Farber, the release informs.

Polish flautist Ania Karpowicz will perform with the Bucharest National Opera Orchestra conducted by maestro Ethan Schmeisser.

A multiple award-winner in national and international music competitions in Poland and Germany, Ania Karpowicz is a leading musician involved in popularizing classical music, as well as in the fight against one of the factors that push humanity to making the same mistakes: oblivion.

Between 2006 - 2008 she was a member of the European Union Youth Orchestra and performed in concerts at the Royal Albert Hall (PROMS), Berliner Konzerthaus, Concertgebouw, Zurich Tonhalle, as well as in various concert halls in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, Latvia, Kazakhstan.

Karpowicz has performed with great musical personalities such as flute legend Sir James Galway, violinist Janine Jansen, conductor Andrey Boreyko and pianist Vladimir Ashkenazy, and as of 2013 she has been actively cooperating with composers, having over 100 musical pieces dedicated to her, Agerpres.ro informs.

Together with with Maria Slawek and Aleksander Laskowski, Ania Karpowicz is the co-founder of the Mieczyslaw Weinberg Institute.

"The Holocaust is considered the greatest genocide of all time and it's the duty of us all to constantly remember what it represented, the more so as humanity is faced these days with a new danger. Through actions that put art in the foreground, artists and cultural institutions get involved in this endeavor dedicated to memory and peace the Bucharest concert is also a part of," the release reads.

The event is organized in partnership with the Polish Association of Authors ZaiKS and has AGERPRES as well as other media institutions as media partners.