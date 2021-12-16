Holy Synod elects His Grace Nestor as new Bishop of Deva and Hunedoara

The Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church during its working session on Thursday elected by secret ballot His Grace Assistant Bishop Nestor Dinculeana as new Bishop of Deva and Hunedoara, succeeding Bishop Gurie Georgiu of blessed memory, who reposed in October, basilica.ro reports.

Since February, His Grace Nestor has been the Assistant Bishop to the Diocese of Deva and Hunedoara.

Archimandrite Gherontie Ciupe, the diocesan administrative vicar of the Diocese of Deva and Hunedoara, also ran for the same dignity. Bishop Nestor received 38 votes out of the 46 cast.

The enthronement ceremony will take place on December 26, 2021.

Biography

Bishop Nestor of Deva and Hunedoara is the second youngest hierarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, after Assistant Bishop Benedict of Bistrita of the Cluj Archdiocese.

He was born on June 11, 1983, in Craiova and studied theology in his home city. He has a PhD in the History and Philosophy of Religions from the Faculty of Orthodox Theology in Alba Iulia.

He was ordained to the diaconate in 2007 and tonsured a monk in 2009. In 2011 he was ordained a hieromonk and protosyncellus, and in 2014 he was elevated to the rank of archimandrite.

Between 2018 and 2021, he was administrative vicar of the Diocese of Deva and Hunedoara. He was elected assistant bishop earlier this year.