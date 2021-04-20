Holy Synod's Chancellery: Holy Light will be brought from Jerusalem on May 1

The Holy Light will be brought from Jerusalem on Saturday, May 1, and will be offered to the diocesan delegations at Otopeni International Airport, according to the tradition started in 2009.

According to the Chancellery of the Holy Synod, delegates will wear masks and observe the physical distance required by law, agerpres.ro confirms.

Subsequently, the Diocesan Centers, through archdioceses, will distribute, in due time, the Holy Light to each parish.

The Holy Light is considered a miracle of Orthodoxy, which happens every year at Easter, in Jerusalem when, during the Great Vespers on Holy Saturday, between 12.30 and 14.30, a fire is lit above the Holy Sepulcher, coming from the sky, manifesting itself differently every year and which, in the first minutes, does not burn.