 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Homage paid to Queen Elizabeth II at Viscri, British ambassador, community members in attendance

vanityfair.com
regina elisabeta

British Ambassador to Romania Andrew Noble and members of the community of Viscri, Brasov County, will pay a last homage on Sunday the Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II inside the 'Blue House,' owned by the current sovereign, His Majesty King Charles III, told Agerpres.

"On Sunday, September 18, on the evening before the State Funeral, the British government has invited the public to participate in a National Moment of Silence to reflect on the life and heritage of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This moment will also be marked in Romania on Sunday, September 18, at 20:00, local, by British Ambassador Andrew Noble and members of the community wanting to pay a last homage to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the village of Viscri, Brasov County, inside the well-known 'Blue House,' owned by the current sovereign, His Majesty King Charles III," the British Embassy informed.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.