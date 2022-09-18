Homage paid to Queen Elizabeth II at Viscri, British ambassador, community members in attendance

British Ambassador to Romania Andrew Noble and members of the community of Viscri, Brasov County, will pay a last homage on Sunday the Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II inside the 'Blue House,' owned by the current sovereign, His Majesty King Charles III, told Agerpres.

"On Sunday, September 18, on the evening before the State Funeral, the British government has invited the public to participate in a National Moment of Silence to reflect on the life and heritage of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. This moment will also be marked in Romania on Sunday, September 18, at 20:00, local, by British Ambassador Andrew Noble and members of the community wanting to pay a last homage to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the village of Viscri, Brasov County, inside the well-known 'Blue House,' owned by the current sovereign, His Majesty King Charles III," the British Embassy informed.