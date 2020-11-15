Hospital Fire/HealthMin Tataru: We're all guilty for accepting such medical situation for 30 years

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru on Sunday stated that the entire country should feel guilty for "tolerating to live with such a medical situation for 30 years" when asked if he felt guilty for what happened in Piatra Neamt, where a fire broke out in an intensive care unit killing ten people.

"For everything that happened with the healthcare system in the past 30 years, I think that we are all guilty. We are guilty of the local authorities we elected and we are guilty because we stayed aside, not getting involved. So it's not just the medical system or the local authorities who should take the blame, but we are all guilty, for tolerating to live with such a medical situation for 30 years," said Tataru, in Letcani.

Asked what measures he would take to prevent such a tragedy from ever happening again, the Minister mentioned the re-assessment of the management and "everything that means re-assessment of the treatment capacity of health units, everything that means coordination.""I don't know if we will fire the managers. The coordination of the medical activity must be the one that reflects their activity," stated Nelu Tataru.