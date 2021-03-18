 
     
House Law Committee issues favorable report on bill dismantling Section for Investigation of Judicial Crimes

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Camera Deputaților

The Chamber of Deputies' Law Committee issued on Thursday a favorable report on an amended version of the bill dismantling the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes.

The vote on the bill was 17 to 11.

