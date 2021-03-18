House Law Committee issues favorable report on bill dismantling Section for Investigation of Judicial Crimes

The Chamber of Deputies' Law Committee issued on Thursday a favorable report on an amended version of the bill dismantling the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes.
The vote on the bill was 17 to 11.
The Chamber of Deputies' Law Committee issued on Thursday a favorable report on an amended version of the bill dismantling the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes.
The vote on the bill was 17 to 11.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!