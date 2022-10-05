Household monthly income averages out at 6,241 RON in Q2; expenses at 86.1 pct of incomes

The average total monthly income per Romanian household was 6,241 RON in Q2 this year - 2,481 RON per person - and total expenditures stood at 5,375 RON per household (2,137 RON per person) or 86.1 percent of total incomes, shows data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), told Agerpres.

According to the cited source, there are notable differences in the amount and structure of household incomes between urban and rural areas.

The main destinations of household expenditure are food, non-foods, services and transfers to public and private administration and to the social security budget in the form of taxes, contributions and fees, as well as needs related to household production (poultry and animal feed, work payment for household production, sowing products, veterinary services, etc.)

Investment expenditures for the purchase or construction of housing, the purchase of land and equipment necessary for household production, or the purchase of stocks account for just a small share in the total household expenditure (0.8 pct).

According to INS, the residential area bears upon the differences in level and especially in structure between household incomes in urban and rural areas.

According to the standard classification of individual consumption by purpose (COICOP), food and non-alcoholic beverages accounted on average for 35.1 pct of household consumption in Q2 2022.