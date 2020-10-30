Human chain between Bucharest Court of Appeal and former club, in memory of victims

A few hundred people have formed on Friday evening a human chain from the Bucharest Court of Appeal to the former club Colectiv, in memory of the victims of the fire five years ago.

Every participant held in their hand a candle, in memory of the over 60 victims of the Colectiv club fire.

Most of those who chose to participate in the event were youths.

They stood approximately four meters from each other on the route Union Way, Union Square, Bucur Street.

"Five years since #colectiv, a chain of incompetence and corruption is still killing Romania day by day. Five years since #colectiv, a chain of arrogance and imposture still makes us sick instead of curing us in hospitals. Five years since #colectiv, a chain of indifference and irresponsibility continues injustice instead of punishing the guilty in court. Five years since #colectiv, we demand justice! Spaced 4 meters apart, we will make a chain of memory between the Bucharest Court of Appeal and the Colectiv club," shows a message of the organizers posted on Facebook announcing the event.