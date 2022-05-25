Humanitarian aid for Moldova, Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees

The Government has approved three decisions on Wednesday in regards to granting emergency humanitarian aid to the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, but also Ukrainian refugees in Romania, informed the Executive spokesman, Dan Carbunaru.

"For the Republic of Moldova, Romania will grant emergency humanitarian aid, for free, in order to ensure the functionality of the energy system. In this sense, through a Government decision, it was approved to remove 130,000 liters of diesel from the State Reserve, 113,000 liters of gasoline and another 5 million liters of fuel oil, with a value of approximately 19 million RON. This is a help which will consolidate, will increase Moldova's energy security and it is Romania's solid answer to the request addressed through the means of the Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in Romania," Carbunaru declared during a press conference at Victoria Palace.

According to him, food items will be sent to Ukraine, as well as blankets, mattresses, pillows, beds, fuel from state reserve, with a value of approximately 10 million RON, without VAT, in order to support the population that was strongly affected by the Russian military aggression.

For refugees that are in Romania following the war in Ukraine, the Government has approved to remove certain products from the state reserve and grant them as emergency humanitarian aid, for free, to the Prefecture Institution from the counties of Botosani, Suceava, Vaslui.

"Those are three of the most tried counties from the perspective of managing the humanitarian situation. (...) In this case we are also speaking of beds, blankets, mattresses, pillows, sleeping bags and also modular elements, light constructions, which will allow local authorities to set up spaces that can host the Ukrainian refugees," Carbunaru specified.AGERPRES