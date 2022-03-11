Humanitarian caravan from Barcelona, via Timisoara, for Ukrainian refugees

A caravan formed of 15 vehicles, including cars and vans, which left on Thursday from Catalonia (Spain), with medics and aid for refugees from Ukraine, will reach Timisoara on Friday, where they will take up to 70 refugees who want to reach Spain.

The convoy is formed of 29 persons, among which three doctors and two journalists, transporting food, medicine and first necessity products for the victims of the war in Ukraine, announced, on Friday, the honorary consul of Spain in Timisoara, Jose Miguel Vinals, in a release remitted to AGERPRES.

The organizers are members of the Sabadell Tennis Club, and the leader of the group, Emilio Sarrion, asked for aid of the Honorary Consulate of Spain in Timisoara in order to ensure that the aid reaches the victims and to show their availability to collaborate with Romanian authorities to transfer up to 70 refugees that want to reach Spain. The Consulate in Timisoara is already collaborating with the group Timisoara for Ukraine created immediately after the start of the war.

The caravan will unload on Friday the content of the 15 vehicles at the warehouse that Timisoara for Ukraine opened in the Ghiroda commune, where it will be sorted, with the products to be sent to the northeastern Siret Border Crossing Point by tractor-trailer, and from there on towards Cernauti.

"Furthermore, 70 persons were identified, most of them mothers with children, which desire to make the trip to Spain. Of them, 50 are coming with a bus from Siret, which will arrive on Friday. Another 20 have already left towards or will reach Timisoara through other means, today. All of them will have free accommodation on Friday evening to Saturday evening, through Timisoara for Ukraine. On Saturday, the 15 car convoy, with the 29 Spanish citizens and 70 refugees, will leave towards Spain, reaching their destination on Sunday evening," shows the release.